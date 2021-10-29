Man charged in federal court in connection with a body dumped Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged in federal court in connection with a body found by a Kansas City, Missouri, city employee Tuesday morning.

Cedric Lynn Evans, 46, has been charged with felony counts of possession of over 50 grams of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm while drug trafficking and possession of a firearm as a felon, according to federal court documents.

The city employee, who was investigating an illegal dumping complaint, found the body of 56-year-old Malvin L. Wallace inside a plastic container near E. 37th Street and Oakley Avenue.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said Wednesday that Wallace's death is being investigated as a homicide after the Medical Examiner's Office determined that the cause of death was a homicide.

According to the affidavit, video surveillance showed that a black Ford Taurus was used to transport the body to the location it was found.

KCPD detectives found the car later Tuesday and saw Evans enter the driver's seat. The detectives followed Evans to a gas station, and officers were instructed to conduct a car check.

As they approached the vehicle, Evans tried to elude the officers and rammed two patrol vehicles in an attempt to escape.

"Officers continued to give Evans verbal commands to exit the vehicle and then observed Evans reach near his right side waist band attempting to remove a firearm from a holster," the affidavit said. "Officers then approached the vehicle and physically removed Evans from the vehicle and placed him into custody."

Evans was wearing a fanny pack when officers took him into custody that had $1,406, 440.5 grams of methamphetamine, one blue and grey pill which field-tested positive for ecstasy, three pink and purple capsules labeled "A45" which officers could not identify, 3.7 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for THC and a digital scale.

Evans told officers that he had a bag on him containing "his meth, his money and his gun," and he admitted to getting the money from a drug deal, according to the affidavit. He also admitted to being a convicted felon and said that he knew he should not possess a firearm.

When officers searched Evans' home, they found a safe containing seven different kinds of guns.

