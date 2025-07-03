Man charged in Hereford House food poisoning case pleads guilty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man charged with doctoring food in the kitchen of a Leawood steakhouse pleaded guilty to more than 30 charges filed in the case.

Jace Hanson, 22, pleaded guilty in Johnson County District Court to 33 counts of felony criminal threats/food contamination and sexual exploitation of a child/possession while he briefly worked at the Hereford House location in Leawood.

Hanson told Leawood Police Department investigators he rubbed food on his genitalia and used other methods to contaminate food at the once-popular restaurant.

The acts alleged in the charges against Hanson took place between April 1-23, 2024.

Dozens of civil lawsuits have been filed against Hereford House by customers who allegedly suffered serious illnesses after eating the restaurant's food.

Leawood police say they eventually received 380 tips about food contamination from diners who ate at the restaurant.

The Leawood Hereford House location closed Aug. 3, 2024.

Following Hanson's plea Thursday, the judge ordered a presentencing investigation to be completed.

The judge set the next court hearing in the case for 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 26, 2025.

