Man charged in Jackson County with murder, in Clay County with fleeing police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is charged with the murder of a woman found dead in the bathroom of a south Kansas City, Missouri, apartment.

Eddie Covington Jr., of KCMO, is charged in Jackson County with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to court documents.

He is being held without bond.

Covington is also charged in Clay County Court with aggravated fleeing a stop or detention and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Police found 42-year-old Tiffany Chrisman on Dec. 26 in an apartment in the 900 block of E. 134th St.

A 16-year-old girl told police she heard Chrisman and Covington arguing in a bedroom on Christmas Day.

She told police that she tried to look into the bedroom and Covington slammed the door.

The girl then heard Chrisman yell, 'Run,' and raced out of the apartment, according to court documents.

Officers went to the apartment Christmas night but could not make contact with anyone.

An apartment complex manager called police the day after Christmas and told them a vehicle that belonged to the apartment had been stolen. A tracking system revealed the truck was in Dearborn, Missouri, north of KCMO.

The apartment manager called police again and said the truck was now at Russell Road and North Cherry Street in KCMO in Clay County.

Covington was arrested while hiding behind a dumpster.

Police found Chrisman's body the day after Christmas in the apartment.

Covington has been released on a signature bond, but police found him at a bus stop at East 75th Street and Prospect Avenue, according to court documents.

