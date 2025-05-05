Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Kansas City sports journalist Adan Manzano

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A second person has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Kansas City sports journalist Adan Manzano.

Kenner, Louisiana, police recently obtained an arrest warrant for Rickey White, 34, in connection with Manzano’s death.

Police said White is in custody at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

White was identified as a suspect in a March news conference.

Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley said White was taken into custody on March 14 in Hollywood, Florida, and was awaiting extradition back to Louisiana.

Before the second-degree murder charge, White was originally charged with the same charges as Danette Colbert, 48.

Colbert was charged in February with allegedly using Manzano’s credit card. A little over a month later, she was charged with second-degree murder.

Kenner, Louisiana, Police Department Danette Colbert

“Investigators have worked tirelessly to uncover the details surrounding the events that led to Mr. Manzano’s tragic death,” Kenner police said in a news release.

The Kenner Police Department also acknowledged the work of Louisiana State Police, the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office and the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office in securing the additional charge and ensuring all “individuals involved in this case are held accountable and brought to justice.”

Manzano was found dead early on Feb. 5 inside his New Orleans hotel room. He was in town covering the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX for Telemundo KC.

Provided Adan Manzano

Surveillance footage captured Colbert entering Manzano's hotel room early Wednesday. She briefly exited and re-entered, but Manzano was not seen again. Additionally, a search warrant led authorities to find Manzano's phone and credit card at Colbert's residence.

In March, the Jefferson Parish coroner said Manzano’s death was a combination of the effects of alprazolam, commonly marketed as Xanax, and alcohol. However, the manner of his death has yet to be announced.

