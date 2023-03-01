Man charged with murder at homeless camp last Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 58-year-old man has been charged with murder in a deadly stabbing Saturday at a homeless camp near the Berkley Riverfront.

The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Tracy E. McKee with second-degree murder and armed criminal action Wednesday for allegedly stabbing James Perry to death with a “dagger-sword” or “machete style weapon” inside a homeless camp in the 100 block of East 1st Street, according to court records .

Perry had wounds on his arms, legs and head and was pronounced dead by emergency responders.

EMS personnel had been dispatched to the location two days earlier and took a hallucinating McKee to the hospital for the treatment of undisclosed injuries.

