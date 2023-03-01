Man charged with murder at homeless camp last Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 58-year-old man has been charged with murder in a deadly stabbing Saturday at a homeless camp near the Berkley Riverfront.
The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Tracy E. McKee with second-degree murder and armed criminal action Wednesday for allegedly stabbing James Perry to death with a “dagger-sword” or “machete style weapon” inside a homeless camp in the 100 block of East 1st Street, according to court records.
Perry had wounds on his arms, legs and head and was pronounced dead by emergency responders.
EMS personnel had been dispatched to the location two days earlier and took a hallucinating McKee to the hospital for the treatment of undisclosed injuries.
