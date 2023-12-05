Man charged with murder in botched drug deal at Wendy's in Platte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is accused of shooting and killing another man and injuring his brother during a botched drug deal at a Wendy's in Platte County last month.

Terrion M. Gully-Henry, 22, was charged Tuesday with murder and armed criminal action in the death of 18-year-old Kareem Z. Hassan. Hassan's brother was also injured in the shooting.

According to court documents, investigators found Snapchat messages between Gully-Henry, Hassan and his brother.

Gully-Henry agreed to sell 56 grams of marijuana to the brothers for $330, plus a $10 delivery fee.

About 5:40 p.m. on the day of the shooting, one of the brothers sent Gully-Henry a meet up location at a QuikTrip close to where the shooting happened.

Police eventually responded to the area on reports of a shooting and located Hassan suffering from gunshot wounds to his head. He died at the scene.

His brother, who has not been identified, was shot in the neck and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Gully-Henry had previously been charged with attempting to deliver marijuana.

"When someone dies in Platte County during an alleged drug deal, we're going to turn over every stone to try to hold accountable the person we believe is responsible," Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said in a statement. "I thank the Platte City Police Department and the Kansas City Metro Squad for their tireless efforts in this case."

