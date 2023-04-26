Man dies from injuries after robbery leads to shooting at south Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The victim in a shooting last month in a south Kansas City, Missouri, home died from injuries, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

On the afternoon of March 2, police responded to a shooting in the 5800 block of East 100th Street.

Court documents state that Maya J. Ward and her fiancé Daniel Brown knocked on the door of the home and requested to enter. After entering the home, they pointed weapons at Terrance Blewett, and another man inside the home, demanding money. Blewett allegedly gave the couple an unknown amount of money, but when asked where his home safe was located, he refused to tell them and was shot by Brown.

Brown and Ward then left the home, and an initial investigation indicates Blewett fired at the pair and shot Brown, documents say.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers located two victims who had been shot.

Documents say both Brown and Blewett were transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Blewett, 42, passed away on March 15 at the hospital. The cause of death was not immediately announced because the medical examiner's office requested to complete the full autopsy before making a ruling due to underlying medical conditions. After the autopsy, the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.

Homicide investigators took over the investigation after Blewett's death.

Ward, 31, was arrested on the scene, and was seen handling two handguns inside of an SUV, court documents say. She was charged with two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree robbery and one count of first-degree assault.

KCPD says detectives will work with the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office to present updated information and review potential additional charges.

