Man now faces murder charge in Independence Center shooting that killed pregnant woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man now faces murder charges for his alleged role in a shooting that killed a pregnant woman and injured three others at the Independence Center last November.

MarkAnthony Greer, 21, was charged with second-degree murder among other charges in a superseding indictment last Friday.

The indictment replaces six charges previously brought against Greer three days after the shooting.

In addition to the murder charge, Greer also faces three counts of armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

The shooting left Karla Brown, who was pregnant and 19 at the time, dead.

The violence started after a confrontation escalated between two groups in the mall.

Surveillance video captured Brown leaving the area where the confrontation was happening, but she was still hit by the gunfire.

A witness told investigators that Greer was upset someone in the group Brown was in had said "Hi" to his girlfriend.

Greer was also shot in the back in the shootout and denied having a gun.

