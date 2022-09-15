Man pleads guilty in hit-and-run death of a 10-year-old girl in Douglas County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man pleaded guilty Thursday in Douglas County District Court regarding the May 2022 hit-and-run death of a 10-year-old girl .

Jose Meza, 28, of Overland Park, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery.

The deadly crash happened just after 5 p.m. on May 14 on east 1900 Road and Kansas Highway 10 between Lawrence and Eudora.

Brooklyn Brouhard, 10, of Eudora, was riding on a motorcycle driven by Barry Larson, her 54-year-old grandfather.

Authorities previously said that Larson was driving north on East 1900 Road.

Meza drove a white van from the top of the eastbound ramp from K-10 into the intersection.

The van struck the motorcycle and Meza fled in the van.

He had been in the area on a painting job, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Brooklyn died at a hospital, and her grandfather suffered serious injuries.

U.S. Marshals and Indiana State troopers arrested Meza in early June in Martinsville, Indiana.

Meza's sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 in Douglas County District Court in Lawrence.

—

