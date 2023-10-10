Man sentenced for using GPS to track Independence father, fatally shooting him in front of daughter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A third man was sentenced Tuesday in a murder plot where he used GPS devices to track an Independence father, and later shot and killed him in front of his daughter in 2018.

Lester E. Brown, 36, shot and killed Christopher Harris Jr. as he was dropping off his daughter at a home in Independence.

Brown will spend life in prison plus 15 years without parole for his role in Harris' death. Two other defendants in the case — Michael Young and Ronell Pearson — were sentenced in the case in May.

During the investigation into Harris' murder, it was uncovered he'd been in a dispute with Brown over the sale of marijuana.

In November 2017, investigators found threatening conversations the trio had sent Harris over Snapchat.

After purchasing the GPS devices on eBay, they placed the devices on Harris' car in March 12, 2018.

Two days later, the trio tracked Harris as he picked up his daughter from a dance studio in Raytown.

They followed him to the home where Brown approached Harris' vehicle and began shooting. Harris died in the process.

The trio were charged in Harris' death over a year later in August of 2019.

