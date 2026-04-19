Man sentenced to 6 years in prison in death of Kansas City woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man charged in connection with the death of Abbi Schaeffer, whose remains were found in a ditch about 10 months after she was reported missing, has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Jacob Block, who was charged in Jackson County Court with accessory abandonment of a corpse and accessory tampering with physical evidence in 2025, pleaded guilty to those charges on Friday.

Block was sentenced to three years in prison for each charge, with sentences running consecutively.

Schaeffer was reported missing by her family on May 30, 2022, according to a court document.

Schaeffer's family told KCPD they hadn't seen her since May 23, 2022.

RELATED | Search warrant reveals more details surrounding Abbi Schaeffer's disappearance, death

Her remains were found on April 1, 2023, in a broken box in a ditch at East 95th Street and Blue River Road in south Kansas City, Missouri.

Provided Abbi Schaeffer's family.

KSHB 41's Megan Abundis spoke with Schaeffer's family around two weeks after her remains were found about their efforts to clear trash from the area.

Audrey Davis, Schaeffer's older sister, told Abundis, "We wanted this to be a place where you can see how beautiful Abbi is and know she's loved by so many people."

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