KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Human remains found last Saturday in south Kansas City, Missouri, were identified as a woman who went missing in 2022.

On Saturday, April 1, police responded to the area near 95th Street and Blue River Road.

Officers stumbled upon what they believed to be skeletal and human remains.

KCPD confirmed the remains were identified as Abbi Schaeffer, who was reported missing last June.

The circumstances of her disappearance and cause of death are still unclear.

