Search warrant reveals more details surrounding Abbi Schaeffer's disappearance, death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A search warrant offered more details regarding the investigation of a Kansas City, Missouri, woman's disappearance last year.

KCPD asked for help locating Abbi Schaeffer on June 2, 2022, three days after her family filed a missing-person report on May 30, 2022.

Schaeffer's family told police they hadn't seen her since May 23, 2022.

Her remains were located April 1, 2023 near 95th Street and Blue River Road in south KCMO.

A family member of Schaeffer's observed a dark gray vehicle waiting in front of their home on May 23, 2022, according to the search warrant.

Roughly six hours later, Schaeffer was seen getting inside BMW sedan, which the family member said they didn't recognize, with her black-and-white cat.

Shortly after that, her phone stopped using data and no more phone callas were made from Schaeffer's phone, which was last pinged before it turned off on May 28, 2022, near the 3300 block of Manor Drive in KCMO.

The family member used the Life360 application to track the phone via GPS.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that Schaeffer may have had information about a fentanyl dealer and was providing information to an FBI agent.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of East Ridge Manor Drive to conduct a residence check on June 1, 2022, after being advised that a gray BMW with unknown plates and Schaeffer's cat might be there.

Nobody answered the door at the residence, but officers found Schaeffer's cat, which was confirmed through pictures, on the porch of the home.

A neighbor told them a man who lived there owned a gray BMW.

A check of the mailbox provided a woman's name for police to search, and she was connected to the BMW, which was located June 6, 2022, near East 59th Street and Troost Avenue in KCMO.

KCPD officers pulled over the BMW and spoke with the woman and another man inside the car.

The man initially told police he didn't know Schaeffer, but later changed his story, saying Schaeffer's ex-boyfriend had asked him to check on her.

Investigators later spoke with Schaeffer's family member again, who told them she had information about a fentanyl dealer who'd committed murder.

Using the Life360 app, Schaeffer's phone showed movement in various locations across the Kansas City area on May 24, 2022, but the investigation into the circumstances of her disappearance and death remain ongoing.

Investigators also filed search-warrant application for the contents of Schaeffer's Gmail account.

