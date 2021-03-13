Man shot Thursday in Blue Springs dies from injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Blue Springs man who suffered critical injuries Thursday in a shooting has died.
Police responded to a disturbance and the sound of gunfire around 12:15 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Northwest Mill Place.
A 46-year-old woman, identified Friday as Denine McCord, had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to new information from the Blue Springs Police Department.
A 57-year-old man, identified Friday as Joseph R. Patterson, also had been shot and was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. He later died.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Blue Springs Police Department Investigations Unit at 816-228-0156.
The investigation is ongoing, but police are not searching for any suspects and the preliminary focus is that the incident was a murder-suicide.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.