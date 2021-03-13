Man shot Thursday in Blue Springs dies from injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Blue Springs man who suffered critical injuries Thursday in a shooting has died.

Police responded to a disturbance and the sound of gunfire around 12:15 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Northwest Mill Place.

A 46-year-old woman, identified Friday as Denine McCord, had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to new information from the Blue Springs Police Department.

A 57-year-old man, identified Friday as Joseph R. Patterson, also had been shot and was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. He later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Blue Springs Police Department Investigations Unit at 816-228-0156.

The investigation is ongoing, but police are not searching for any suspects and the preliminary focus is that the incident was a murder-suicide.

