Man suspected in deaths of Stowers Institute researchers died in murder-suicide, prosecutors say

Camila Behrensen and Pablo Guzman-Palma
Posted at 4:02 PM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 17:02:45-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The man who authorities suspect murdered two South American researchers working at the Stowers Institutes of Research died two weeks later in a murder-suicide in the Northland.

Camila Behrensen and Pablo Guzman-Palma died after being shot Oct. 1 at an apartment in the 4100 block of Oak Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Authorities also said a fire was set in the apartment, attempting to conceal the crime.

Using phone and computer data, surveillance video, ballistic testing, and DNA evidence, investigators identified Kevin R. Moore as the suspect in the deaths of Behrensen and Guzman-Palma.

Moore, 42, subsequently died in a murder-suicide Oct. 16 in Clay County.

That case remains under investigation, but police said Misty Brockman, 40, also died in the murder-suicide near Northeast 48th street and Randolph Road.

