Man suspected in deaths of Stowers Institute researchers died in murder-suicide, prosecutors say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The man who authorities suspect murdered two South American researchers working at the Stowers Institutes of Research died two weeks later in a murder-suicide in the Northland.

Camila Behrensen and Pablo Guzman-Palma died after being shot Oct. 1 at an apartment in the 4100 block of Oak Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Authorities also said a fire was set in the apartment, attempting to conceal the crime .

Using phone and computer data, surveillance video, ballistic testing, and DNA evidence, investigators identified Kevin R. Moore as the suspect in the deaths of Behrensen and Guzman-Palma.

Moore, 42, subsequently died in a murder-suicide Oct. 16 in Clay County.

That case remains under investigation, but police said Misty Brockman, 40, also died in the murder-suicide near Northeast 48th street and Randolph Road.

—