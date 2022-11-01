Man waives extradition to face murder charges in Overland Park homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man waived his extradition last month to face premeditated first degree murder charges in a July homicide at an Overland Park gas station.

Johnson County prosecutors formally charged Zarrell Finley, 24, with the July 31, 2022 murder of Shaquille Jackson, at the BP gas station near the intersection of College Boulevard and Antioch Road in Overland Park.

Finley has been booked in the Johnson County Adult Detention Center, where he remained as of Tuesday morning on a $500,000 bond.

In addition to first-degree murder charges, Finley was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Finley was arrested in connection to the Overland Park homicide on August 5, 2022 in Jackson County, Missouri. He remained in Missouri custody until being extradited to Johnson County, Kansas, last month.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .