Man who allegedly shot at Independence police officer charged in incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who allegedly shot at an Independence police officer at a gas station early Thursday morning has been charged in the incident.

Ryland E. Polson, 30, was charged with first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

The incident, which ended with Polson being shot, happened at a BP Gas Station near West 23rd Street South and Crysler Avenue at around 1 a.m.

Independence police responded to a disturbance involving multiple people at the gas station.

Investigators reviewed dash cam which showed Polson walking away from the disturbance.

The officer told Polson "Let me see your hands." Polson later allegedly brandished a gun and shot at the officer, who returned fire.

Polson was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

