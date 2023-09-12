Man who confessed to killing NKC police officer appears in court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The man who allegedly confessed to shooting and killing a North Kansas City police officer during a traffic stop in July 2022 appeared Tuesday in Clay County Circuit Court.

Joshua Rocha, 25, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection to NKC Police Officer Daniel Vasquez’s death on July 19, 2022.

Vasquez, who was 32 when he was murdered, stopped Rocha, who said he was heading to buy ammunition, for having expired tags that belonged to a different vehicle.

City of North Kansas City/Twitter Officer Daniel Vasquez, 32, the North Kansas City police officer who was shot Tuesday morning during a traffic stop, died after being shot during a traffic stop on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Rocha shot Vasquez multiple times with an AR-style rifle as he approached the vehicle. He later said “he didn’t want to go to jail or have his vehicle towed.”

The case against Rocha, who faces the death penalty for Vasquez’s murder, was continued until March 12, 2024.

Clay County Circuit Court Judge David Paul Chamberlain ruled in July that Rocha’s murder trial would begin on Sept. 29, 2025, which is still more than two years away.

