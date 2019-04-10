KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ryan Raisley faces three charges in connection with a deadly crash in September 2018 at Bannister and Wornall roads that killed a Kansas City grandfather.

Raisley was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder, tampering with a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Raisley, who was arrested Wednesday after a brief police chase near East 112th Street and Bristol Terrace, allegedly stole a truck Sept. 19 in Overland Park, Kansas, according to Kansas City, Missouri, police.

The owner’s son spotted the stolen truck — a white Ford E550, which had been converted from an ambulance, pulling a 16-foot black box trailer — and confronted Raisley while stopped at a red light near 95th Street and Mission Road.

Raisley took off east on Bannister, running a red light and eventually clipping a vehicle in a hit-and-run wreck at Summit Street in Kansas City.

The stolen truck ran another red light at Wornall Road, where it smashed into a red Ford F150 that was traveling southbound on Wornall.

The F150 was sent airborne, coming to rest on the driver’s side after striking a stationary Mini Cooper and a roadway sign.

The road sign struck a stationary black Ford Taurus, while the stolen E550 went off the road at the southeast corner of the intersection and sheared off a utility pole.

The suspect — later identified as Raisley — fled the scene on foot.

The driver of the F150 — David L. Cannon, 79, of Kansas City, Missouri — died at an area hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Mini Cooper was not injured, but the driver of the Taurus went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident knocked out power to the area and the intersection was shut down for nearly six hours as police investigated and KCP&L crews made repairs.

A tipster led police to Raisley, who was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The KCPD Crime Lab tested DNA found on the meth pipe, which matched the DNA from blood found at crash scene. The DNA also matched Raisley’s from a cheek swab.