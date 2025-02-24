Man who killed Independence firefighter in drunk driving crash sentenced Monday to 7 years in prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge Monday sentenced a drunk driver who had an extraordinarily high blood alcohol level when he killed an Independence firefighter in an October 2022 crash.

Dominic J. Conway, 42, of Independence, was sentenced to seven years in prison for first-degree involuntary manslaughter and six months for driving while intoxicated, according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

The sentences will run concurrently.

"Today, justice has been served," Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson stated in a news release. "The defendant made a tragic decision to drive while intoxicated, resulting in the death of a dedicated public servant who devoted his life to public safety and saving others. One bad decision like this one can impact countless lives. “Our office is satisfied with the sentence, which provides accountability and sends a clear message that drunk driving will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Independence firefighter Harold "Gene" Eddins, Jr., was driving home after finishing his shift at the fire department when the crash occurred.

A court document states Eddins, Jr. was in a northbound lane on Missouri 291 Highway south of Courtney Road.

Conway was driving a 2016 Ford Taurus on the wrong side of the four-lane, divided highway and the two vehicles collided head-on.

The crash killed Eddins, Jr.

Conway told officers at the crash scene he was having a diabetic emergency, according to the court document.

He handed an officer a debit card when asked by the officer for his driver's license.

No field sobriety tests were done because of Conway's condition.

A test revealed Conway had blood alcohol level of .490., according to the court documents

Conway had a previous conviction in Jackson County Court in July 2004 for driving while intoxicated.

