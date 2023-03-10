Watch Now
Man who pleaded guilty in Northland murder now accused of killing man in KCMO

Posted at 8:57 PM, Mar 09, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who pleaded guilty to a deadly stabbing at an apartment in Gladstone in 2021 is now charged in a Kansas City, Missouri, murder that happened two days after the Gladstone killing.

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office charged Noah Cole with second-degree murder in the Nov. 29, 2021, shooting death of a 27-year-old man.

Justin Doza-Adams' hands were tied behind his back and alert crime scene technicians realized that similar pieces of evidence were found at the Gladstone murder.

Gladstone firefighters found a body while battling a fire that night at the London Towers Apartment complex located at 2505 Shady Lane Drive.

Investigators later found Matthew Stauch, 33, had been stabbed to death, a court document states.

Cole pleaded guilty to second degree murder March 1 in Clay County Court in the killing of Stauch.

Prosecutors and Cole's defense attorney agreed to recommend a sentence of 28 years in Cole's murder, a court document states.

