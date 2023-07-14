Man, woman convicted in murder of Kensie Aubry, whose remains were found in Grain Valley

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury found a man and woman guilty Thursday in the murder of Kensie Aubry, whose remains were found buried in July 2021 in Grain Valley, Missouri.

Michael Hendricks, 42, was convicted of first-degree murder, among other charges. Maggie Ybarra, 32, was found guilty of second-degree murder.

The pair were also previously charged with several sex crimes, including first-degree harassment and first-degree sexual misconduct, among others.

Kensie Aubry was killed in October 2020 and her body was discovered July 14, 2021, on a property owned by Hendricks.

KSHB I-Team reporter Sarah Plake interviewed Cindy Aubry, Kensie Aubry's mother, in August 2021.

A TikTok video shared with Plake shows Aubry responding to a game that asks her to name a person she'd want to be for a day and why.

"Well, I wouldn't be anybody else because I like who I am, and I am who I am," Kensie Aubry said in the TikTok. "And I don't want to be anyone else, 'cause I'm me.'"

Cindy Aubry said her daughter had many friends and loved to dance and sing her favorite song.

Aubry told Plake she and Kensie had a close relationship even after Kensie moved to Kansas City.

The two always talked, even when Kensie Aubry moved to Kansas City a couple years ago.

Cindy Aubry last talked to her daughter on Oct. 7, 2020 and then messaged her the next day, according to the August 2021 story.

"Mama loves you, you know, and you call me when you can. And that was it," Cindy Aubry said.

Hendricks was also convicted of first-degree harassment, attempted enticement of a child, third-degree child molestation and first-degree sexual misconduct.

Ybarra was also convicted of first-degree harassment, attempted enticement of a child, first-degree sexual misconduct, attempted tampering with physical evidence and three counts of attempted tampering with a victim.

—

