Miami County Sheriff: 15-year-old killed; 16-year-old in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old male Spring Hill High School student was found dead inside a home early Wednesday morning.

In a release Thursday, Miami County Undersheriff Matthew Kelly said around 3 a.m. Wednesday, dispatchers received a 911 call requesting an ambulance for a possibly deceased person.

Deputies arriving at the home in the 22800 block of Lewis Drive located the 15-year-old juvenile deceased.

They also located a 16-year-old juvenile male who was also injured and transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The 16-year-old was taken into custody at the hospital and later transported to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Kelley said as of Thursday, the juvenile remains in custody at a juvenile detention facility.

The nature of the 15-year-old’s death and other details of the investigation weren’t immediately released.

“At this time, we are not releasing any of that information,” Kelly said.

Kelly said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Both juveniles were students at Spring Hill High School.

