Mother of Cass County Jail escapee charged with assisting in escape

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The mother of Trevor Sparks, who escaped from Cass County Jail earlier this month , faces charges for helping her son.

Dawn Branstietter, 54, is charged with “aiding or assisting an escape from confinement in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Missouri,” per a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

Court documents note Sparks, 33, called his mother from the jail, discussing a possible escape.

“You are probably going to pick me up real soon. Real, real, real soon,” Sparks said.

But after several days of not answering her phone, Sparks contacted 64-year-old Steven Lydell Williams of KCMO to pick him up.

Williams also faces charges in aiding or assisting in the escape, per the release.

Four days after Sparks’ escape, authorities interviewed Branstietter at her Blue Springs residence. She said she “would not give up her son and would go to prison so he could be free.”

In the days and weeks following the escape , Facebook messages — including plans to visit Texas — were uncovered between Branstietter and the ex-boyfriend of Sparks’ sister, Parris.

On the morning of Dec. 30 , Sparks, Branstietter and Parris were arrested by KCMO police officers at Parris’ residence, according to the release.

A second fugitive escaped at the same time as Sparks. Sergio Perez Martinez remains on the run.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI’s tip line at 800-225-5324 or FBI Kansas City at 816-512-8200.

