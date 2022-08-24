MSHP identifies man killed by Blue Springs police after firing at officers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the man who was shot and killed by Blue Springs police after firing at officers Tuesday afternoon in Blue Springs, Missouri.

The man was identified as Michael Saunders, 28, of Blue Springs.

At around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Blue Springs police were attempting to apprehend Saunders and another individual near Northeast Sunnyside School Road and Northeast R D Mize Road.

Police say the suspect they were pursuing fired at Cass County Deputies last Thursday during a police chase. The pursuit was initiated when deputies attempted to pull him over, and he refused.

According to the Blue Springs Police Department, Saunders pointed a firearm and shot at police. No officers were hurt.

The department says police then returned fire, killing Saunders.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting.

