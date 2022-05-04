New trial set for ex-Leavenworth police officer charged in 2017 shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new trial has been set for Matthew Harrington, an ex-Leavenworth police officer charged in a shooting that killed Antonio Garcia, 47, in 2017.

Last month, a jury was unable to reach a verdict in Harrington's trial. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter in Garcia's death.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson announced Wednesday Harrington be tried again on June 6.

On April 22, two days after the hung jury, Leavenworth Police Department Chief Pat Kitchens released a clip of body camera footage from the 2017 shooting.

In the video, Harrington approaches Garcia who was inside an SUV.

Harrington can be heard telling Garcia to put a knife down before the SUV moves forward.

Seconds later, Harrington is seen standing next to the SUV, raising his firearm and shooting at Garcia.

Harrington was terminated from the Leavenworth Police Department in 2018.

