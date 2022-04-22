Leavenworth police release clip of body camera video from 2017 deadly officer-involved shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leavenworth Police Department Chief Pat Kitchens released a clip of the body camera footage Friday from a 2017 deadly officer-involved shooting that left 47-year-old Antonio Garcia Jr. dead and former officer Matthew Harrington charged with involuntary manslaughter .

“I have concluded that it is in the public interest to release the officer-involved shooting videos from former Officer Mathew Harrington and Antonio Garcia, Jr. It will be available at 1 p.m. [Friday]," Kitchens said.

The department published the video on the city of Leavenworth's YouTube page.

WATCH THE VIDEO (This video may be disturbing for viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.)

On Wednesday, a jury was unable to reach a verdict and declared a mistrial in the trial of Harrington.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson told KSHB 41 that a decision hasn't been made by his office about a possible retrial of Harrington.

A status hearing has been set for May 4, 2022, at 3:30 p.m.

Editor's note: KSHB 41 is obtaining the full video and will update the story once it is available.