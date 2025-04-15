NTSB aims to complete on-scene investigation of Lexington explosion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Federal investigators remained in Lexington, Missouri, early this week as they continue reviewing a gas pipeline explosion last week that killed a 5-year-old boy and injured two others.

A National Transportation Safety Board spokesperson told KSHB 41 News Tuesday that investigators aimed to complete the on-scene phase of their investigation within the next couple of days.

Late in the afternoon on Wednesday, April 9, a subcontractor working to install fiber optic cable struck a gas line. Several hours later, around 7:45 p.m., an explosion shook the community.

Alistair Lamb, 5, died in the explosion. His sister, Cami Lamb, 10, and their father, Jacob Cunningham, were injured and rushed to Kansas City-area hospitals for treatment.

While Lexington officials initially provided information that night and the following morning, the NTSB is now handling the investigation and any updates.

The NTSB plans to release its preliminary report in about a month. Results of the full investigation can take many months.

