Off-duty KCPD officer captured suspect from last week's crime spree

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Last Wednesday, a suspect who is now in custody allegedly began a crime spree that included offenses ranging from homicide to burglary in both Missouri and Kansas. The person who managed to apprehend her happened to be an off-duty Kansas City, Missouri, police officer.

Sgt. Bobbie King, according to a release from KCPD, was working her separate job at Alta Vista High School when the school alerted her to a suspicious person outside. King then saw the suspect sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle King knew she didn't own.

"I knew something was about to happen, but I didn’t know what," King said in the release.

After King approached, the suspect took off to a gas station on 1500 Paseo Blvd., where the suspect then tried to fight off King.

“She bit my wrist first, then my finger,” King said. “She tried to take off running again while still biting my finger, and he (the Good Samaritan) blocked the way so she couldn’t get out.”

The suspect, identified as Alyssa Arreola, has now been charged with 12 different felonies associated with the crime spree she allegedly conducted before running into King.

King did not know at the time that Arreola was being sought in association with those crimes.

“I’m thankful no one else was injured,” King said. “I’m glad I encountered her, and no one else did.”

King has now been honored with the Chief's Coin to commend her work apprehending Arreola.

