Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Officials to provide update on Timothy Haslett Jr. case next week

Haslett accused of holding woman against her will in Excelsior Springs
Timothy Haslett Jr.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Provided.
Timothy Haslett Jr. is accused of raping and kidnapping a woman at a home in Excelsior Springs.
Timothy Haslett Jr.
Posted at 4:26 PM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 17:26:12-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials will provide an update on the case of a man accused of raping and holding a woman against her will in his Excelsior Springs basement.

Timothy Haslett Jr. was arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape and second-degree assault last October.

Police arrested Haslett after the victim escaped from a room in his basement and ran to neighbors for help.

The woman was found handcuffed by her ankles and wrists.

She also had a trash bag, tape and a metal collar with a padlock around her neck, according to court documents.

Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson tells KSHB 41 the prosecutor's office plans to hold a press conference Tuesday to announce "a development in the prosecution of the case."

The press conference will begin at 3 p.m. at the Old Liberty Courthouse.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.