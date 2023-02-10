Officials to provide update on Timothy Haslett Jr. case next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials will provide an update on the case of a man accused of raping and holding a woman against her will in his Excelsior Springs basement.

Timothy Haslett Jr. was arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape and second-degree assault last October.

Police arrested Haslett after the victim escaped from a room in his basement and ran to neighbors for help .

The woman was found handcuffed by her ankles and wrists.

She also had a trash bag, tape and a metal collar with a padlock around her neck, according to court documents.

Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson tells KSHB 41 the prosecutor's office plans to hold a press conference Tuesday to announce "a development in the prosecution of the case."

The press conference will begin at 3 p.m. at the Old Liberty Courthouse.

