Ohio officials make arrest in celebrity break-in spree; could be connected to others across US

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Special agents in Ohio have charged four Chilean nationals in connection to the December break-in of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Court documents filed in support of the charges described the investigation as "involving multiple burglaries across the United States of America, specifically targeting multi-million dollar residences."

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce had their homesbroken into last fall.

Asked if the investigation to the break-ins in the Kansas City area had any connection to the investigation into Ohio, an FBI spokesperson told KSHB 41 News Tuesday they had no comment. A spokesperson with the Leawood Police Department, which is investigating the Kelce break-in, said their agency also had no comment on the Ohio investigation. The Cass County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the Mahomes break-in, also had no other comment to provide Tuesday.

NBC News reported in November that the FBI was looking into the possibility that the Kelce and Mahomes' break-ins were linked to a transitional crime ring.

According to the court documents obtained by KSHB 41 sister station WCPO in Cincinnati, on Jan. 10, 2025, investigators and the Ohio State Highway Patrol began surveillance on four individuals staying at a La Quinta Hotel on the outskirts of Dayton, Ohio.

After observing an improper lane change in a Chevrolet Blazer driven by one of the men, troopers conducted a traffic stop.

Court documents claim three of the four men presented fake identification cards from Argentina and Venezuela. The fourth man presented legitimate identification from New York.

After investigation, officials believe all four were Chilean nationals who were either in the country illegally or had overstayed their permissions.

Investigators believe the men’s real identities are 22-year-old Jordan Sanchez, 23-year-old Bastian Morales, 38-year-old Sergio Cabello and 24-year-old Alexander Huaiquil-Chavez.

Troopers obtained a search warrant of the SUV, in which they discovered an old LSU shirt and Bengals hat, believed to have been stolen from Burrow's home in December.

Investigators also located two automatic center punch tools wrapped in a cloth towel inside the glove box. The tool is sometimes used to break glass and enter homes.

Court documents indicate the group was taken to the Clark County, Ohio, Sheriff's Office for questioning.

Three of the men told investigators they were on vacation in Ohio to see the snow but otherwise declined to answer additional questions.

The four are each charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, participation in a criminal gang, possessing criminal tools and obstructing official business.

"This is an ongoing investigation involving multiple burglaries across the United States of America, specifically targeting multi-million dollar residences, and your affiant and brother investigators have arrested at least six different South American burglary groups, five of which were Chilean nationals," the end of the charging document read.

