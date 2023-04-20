Olathe police determine teen homicide victims shot each other

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe police have determined the two teens killed Saturday near South Strang Line and Rogers roads shot each other.

In an update released Thursday, the department shared the incident was isolated to the inside of a vehicle with occupants Monterrio Spencer Jr., 18, and Jessica Hicks, 19.

Police say the incident began in a parking lot in the 16700 block of West 127th Street and “continued until the car came to rest outside of a salon in the 12500 block of Rogers Road.”

Hicks was located deceased at the scene, and Spencer was taken to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives concluded Spencer and Hicks shot each other, but the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

Investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.