Olathe police identify 2 teens killed in Saturday double homicide

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police identified two teenagers as the victims in a double homicide Saturday evening.

Jessica Hicks, 19, of Olathe, and Monterrio Spenser Jr., 18, of Kansas City, Missouri, were shot and killed around 4:45 p.m. at an apartment complex in the area of North Rogers Road and West 126th Street.

The investigation also included a nearby salon in the area of North Rogers and South Strang Line roads, where a vehicle possibly connected with the shooting was found.

The Olathe Police Department said there was no ongoing threat to the public and that investigators had been in contact with persons of interest in the homicides.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact the department at 913-971-6363 or the anonymous Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Police also asked any commercial businesses or residents in the area who have cameras to check their footage for possible video of the incident.

