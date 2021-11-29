Olathe police release picture of person of interest in double homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe Police Department is asking the public to be on the look out for person of interest in a Nov. 20 double homicide .

In a picture released by the department, a man is wearing a red cap with a red coat, blue jeans and red cowboy boots.

Provided Olathe homicide person of interest

The shooting on Nov. 20 took the lives of Angela Santiago, 45, and Jose Arellano-Rascon, 42, from Tonganoxie, Kansas.

That morning, officers first responded to the 1000 block of east Fredrickson Drive on reports of gun shots.

When they arrived, Arellano-Rascon and Santiago were found shot to death inside of a car.

Police previously said four to five suspects may be linked to the homicide.

They previously released pictures of a truck that may be driven by the suspects.

The department asked anyone who may have information on his whereabouts to contact police or the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .