Overland Park man charged with killing woman, slashing another in Raytown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 26-year-old Overland Park man is accused of shooting and killing a woman then slashing another woman in the neck with a piece of broken glass Thursday in Raytown.

Travione Rogelio Batey Hernandez was charged later Thursday in Jackson County District Court with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and assault in connection with a deadly attack that occurred about 5 a.m. at the Valencia Apartments in the 9000 block of East 87th Street in Raytown.

Raytown police officers found the slashing victim screaming for help outside an apartment in the complex, according to a probable cause statement describing the incident.

She told police her friend had been shot in another apartment.

Officers also found bullet holes in the window near the apartment's door and heard another woman, Penny Medina, screaming for help inside the apartment, according to court documents.

Medina had been shot in the chest, but she was able to tell police that her ex-boyfriend, Hernandez, was the shooter. She later died at a local hospital.

Hernandez ran from the scene and called his mother, who picked him up and took him to an Overland Park house where he changed clothes, the probable case statement said

His mother then drove him to an Overland Park police station, where he confessed to assaulting the two victims.

Hernandez later admitted to a Raytown detective that he killed Medina and slashed the second woman. He said he was full of rage, and was tired of getting hurt and being the nice guy, according to information from police.

