Overland Park man pleads no contest to alleged murder of sister

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Overland Park man pleaded no contest in Johnson County, Kansas, to charges related to the alleged murder of his sister back in 2020.

Parker John Mays faces charges in Johnson County District Court for intentional second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping in connection with the death of Layne Mays.

On Jan. 14, 2020, Overland Park police found Layne dead inside a home in the 5500 block of West 148th Terrace.

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When interviewed by detectives, Parker denied involvement in his sister’s death. His hands were swabbed and found to be “presumptive for blood,” according to an affidavit.

An autopsy by the medical examiner found that Layne “suffered deep lacerations” but ultimately died of manual strangulation, the affidavit said.

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