Overland Park man who started art nonprofit for children with cancer dies in crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park police announced Thursday that a man involved in a traffic crash last month died from his injuries.

Police responded to a crash near West 123rd Street and Antioch Road on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

A driver involved in the crash — identified Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, as Overland Park resident Dennis Cotton — was injured and taken to the hospital in the wreck.

Cotton — who was 76, according to an online obituary — died Dec. 27.

Overland Park police were notified Thursday about his death by the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Cotton, an avid Kansas State fan, started a nonprofit called Kits for Smiles to bring art to children with cancer, according to his obituary.

