Overland Park serial shoplifter to appear in court July 7 for latest theft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman with a known record of shoplifting in Johnson County appeared in court Thursday for her latest theft at Scheels in Overland Park.

Court documents state Kelli Bauer took two shirts, a pair of flip flops and a golf club from Scheels on June 18 .

She then returned and told customer service workers she had previously purchased the items. Bauer proceeded to return the items for store credit.

With the funds, she purchased an inflatable pool and air pump.

Bauer intended to steal a total of $789.47, according to court documents.

When the crime was reported, Scheels personnel told police they were familiar with Bauer due to using the same tactic in the past. Her records showed two prior thefts in the past five years .

For the June Scheels incident, Bauer has been charged with felony theft. Her next court appearance is set for 9 a.m. July 7.

