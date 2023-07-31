Overland Park teen, 15, charged with felony aggravated battery after girl struck in face by gunfire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 15-year-old Overland Park teen was charged Monday with felony aggravated battery in connection to a Lenexa shooting incident over the weekend that injured a 16-year-old girl.

The teen, who is not being named due to his age, was set to appear Monday afternoon in front of a Johnson County District Court judge as part of juvenile justice proceedings.

Prosecutors have requested the District Court of Johnson County, Juvenile Division Judge Brenda Cameron to review the juvenile’s custody and placement options due to him being on probation in two other cases, one from 2021 and another earlier in 2023.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, Lenexa police were called to a shooting in the area of 91st Street and Pflumm Road.

When they eventually found the vehicle near W. 95th Street and Interstate 35, they located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

While the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries, police determined that the victim was traveling in the car with two other people when a handgun fired from the backseat.

Police said the male that fired the gun fled the vehicle before police could arrive, but was later taken by a parent to turn himself in at the Lenexa Police Department.

Attorney Amy R. Mitchell was appointed to represent the juvenile.

