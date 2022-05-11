Overland Park woman accused of medical murder plans to turn herself in

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Overland Park woman accused of committing medical murder while working as a respiratory therapist nearly 20 years ago plans to turn herself in, according to her attorney.

Jennifer Hall, 44, allegedly is accused of committing the crime on May 18, 2002, at the Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.

Her attorney, Matthew O'Connor, told KSHB 41 News Hall plans to turn herself in soon but didn't specify when.

On Monday, the Livingston County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office announced authorities were searching for Hall on a first-degree murder warrant.

Hall is accused of murder in the death of Fern Franco, who was a pneumonia patient at the hospital.

Court documents reveal Hall was investigated after a rise in cardiac collapse incidents while working at the Hedrick Medical Center.

On the day Franco died, Hall and another employee discovered him dead.

An autopsy revealed Franco died from succinylcholine poisoning.

—