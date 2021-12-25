Person of interest in custody after 2-year-old killed in Independence shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department said a person of interest is in custody after a 2-year-old was killed in a shooting Friday.

According to IPD, the suspect is in custody out of state and will be extradited back to Jackson County.

The shooting took place at the 500 block of South Glenwood in Independence.

Investigators say the victim was handling the gun when it was fired.

An adult in the house fled the scene after the gun was discharged.

The 2-year-old died from injuries after being taken to a nearby hospital.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

