Platte County Prosecutor: Officers were ‘justified’ in May 3 police shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd released his office’s review of a deadly May 3 police shooting, ruling officers' actions were reasonable.

Just after 9 p.m. on May 3, Mekiah Harris, who was wanted in the alleged May 1 murder of Michael Rehard, led Kansas City, Missouri, police and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers on a chase that crossed over state lines.

After crashing his car near Interstate 435 in Platte County, Harris ran into a nearby neighborhood , where he was confronted by law enforcement.

During the confrontation, law enforcement alleged Harris refused commands to surrender, eventually opening fire on Harris.

Harris died from injuries in the shooting.

Zahnd said his office reviewed 356 pages of documents, dash camera and body camera video from officers at the scene, and video from KCPD’s police helicopter.

In Thursday’s report, Zahnd said he believed officers gave multiple opportunities for Harris to surrender but failed to do so. Zahnd said a handgun was located on Harris, though it was not loaded.

Zahnd said officers would not have been able to determine if the gun was loaded or not at the time of the incident.

“Any case involving a death is a tragedy,” Zahnd wrote. “That tragedy is compounded when the death is at the hands of law enforcement officers forced to protect their own lives and those of their fellow officers.

“This was an ending that no one wanted.”

