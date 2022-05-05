Neighbors react to overnight police chase ending with 1 man dead in Platte County backyard

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — Neighbors in one Platte County, Missouri, neighborhood are on edge after a Tuesday night police chase turned deadly in their backyard.

“It was very, very disturbing to get up and find out that somebody had been shot right across the street,” Dawn Meismer said.

Meismer and other neighbors mentioned still feeling uneasy after the incident left 26-year-old Mekiah Harris dead.

"I had anxiety all morning because there was all kind of cops out here, and there was crime scene tape, and I saw them carrying bags of evidence from back behind the houses there,” Mesimer said.

Platte County sheriffs say the pursuit started shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Harris allegedly led Kansas City, Missouri, police and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers on a chase between Kansas and Missouri.

“At approximately 130th Street, the suspect vehicle crashed. The subject exited the vehicle with a firearm and took off to the west, running through the area down toward the houses,” said Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen.

Mesimer says one neighbor she spoke with after the standoff described the scene from her window.

“I was checking on her to see if she was okay, and she said she had heard everything. She saw him strip down to his boxers, saw the gun, heard them yelling at him to surrender, and then they witnessed the fatal shot,” Meismer said.

Kansas City, Kansas, police identified Harris Wednesday, confirming him as the suspect in a triple shooting Sunday night that left one man dead and two others injured on North 6th Street in KCK.

In the wake of the incident, Meismer is glad her neighbors are safe and says she is thankful her doors were locked.

“My husband and I were sitting on the couch last night before all this happened, and we went and opened the front door because he heard something," she said. "Then he closed the door and didn’t lock it, and I looked at him and said, 'Aren’t you going to lock that door? And so I’m glad he did because he could’ve made it in our house very easily if he would’ve made it up this far."

One of the two men injured in the triple shooting Sunday is coming home from the hospital Wednesday, according to the victim's relatives.

