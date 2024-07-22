Police ask for help to locate person of interest connected to Prospect Avenue homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are hoping someone can help identify a subject of interest connected to a homicide on Friday, July 19.

Around 4:30 a.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting in the 5400 block of Prospect Avenue. When officers arrived, they located a gunshot victim.

The man, identified as Ernest J. Scott, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

On Monday, police released a photo from surveillance video at an area convenience store that shows a person of interest potentially connected to Scott’s death.

Anyone with information should contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

