Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Police: Person of interest in deadly KCK Halloween party shooting in custody

Suspect vehicle also possibly recovered
KCK shooting
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jake Weller/KSHB
Police in Kansas City, Kansas, responded to a shooting Monday night that injured multiple people.
KCK shooting
Posted at 4:20 PM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 17:23:04-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, said Tuesday a person of interest is in custody related to a deadly shooting at a Halloween party on Monday night.

A police spokesperson said investigators have also recovered the dark-colored SUV allegedly driven from the scene by the suspects.

Early Tuesday, the department said it was looking for four to six suspects who opened fire on the home after being kicked from the party.

In total, seven people were shot and the shooting took the life of a 17-year-old who has not been identified.

KCKPD Chief of Police Karl Oakman said about 70 to 100 people, whose ages ranged from rom 14 to 18 years-old, were in attendance at the party.

The department continued to ask for tips on the case, which can be anonymously by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477).


Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock