Police release image of suspect vehicle in rolling shooting Sunday in Johnson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Prairie Village Police Department posted a photo on Facebook Wednesday of the suspect vehicle in a rolling shooting Sunday evening in Johnson County.

Police said the red/maroon 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee has Kansas license plate 9103ACY.

Prairie Village Police Department Suspect vehicle in rolling shooting in Johnson County, Kansas

The incident began in Kansas City, Missouri, when the driver of a black SUV picked up a female passenger. Shortly after leaving the pickup location, the driver realized they were being followed by the Jeep.

Police said the SUV turned onto Roe Avenue in an attempt to get away when the Jeep caught up and fired multiple rounds at the victims.

After the victims crashed near Franklin Park on Roe Avenue near 87th Street, the car caught on fire. Police said two women were found, one with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Overland Park and Prairie Village police are working together to investigate the incident.

Residents and businesses in the area are urged to check exterior cameras for any footage that includes the Jeep.

Police said the gunfire is believed to have been concentrated in the areas of 99th and Roe, 91st and Roe, and Franklin Park.

Matt Devereux told KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig that his Ring doorbell camera captured the sounds of the gunshots outside his home near Roe Avenue.

Rolling shooting, fiery crash in Prairie Village started with suspect following driver

Cameras positioned along the route north of Interstate 435/Roe Avenue to Somerset Drive, Somerset/Roe to W. 83rd St., or W. 83rd St. toward State Line Road may have also captured the incident, per police.

Any residents looking to share videos can upload them here. The site can also be reached by scanning the QR code below.

Prairie Village Police Department QR code to submit footage to Prairie Village police

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 913-344-8750 or 913-642-6868. Anonymous tips can be called in via the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.