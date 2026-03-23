KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

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A rolling shooting that started Sunday evening in Overland Park and ended with a car crash that caught fire in Prairie Village left a passenger with gunshot wounds and a driver injured. Police are still looking for the suspect.

The Overland Park Police Department and Prairie Village Police Department are conducting a joint investigation into the incident.

Rolling shooting, fiery crash in Prairie Village started with suspect following driver

Police said the driver picked up a female passenger in Kansas City, Missouri. Shortly after leaving the pickup location, the driver realized they were being followed by a red or maroon 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Kansas license plate 9103ACY.

In an attempt to get away from the Jeep, the driver turned onto Roe Avenue. Police said the suspect vehicle caught up and fired a large number of rounds at the victims. The gunfire was concentrated in the areas of 99th and Roe, 91st and Roe, and Franklin Park.

Will Shaw | KSHB Overland Park shooting

The victims crashed in the area of Franklin Park on Roe Avenue near 87th Street, and the car caught on fire.

Matt Devereux's Ring doorbell camera captured the sounds of the gunshots outside his home near Roe Avenue.

"Kind of shocking because we don’t encounter situations like this at all," Devereux said.

John Batten / KSHB

He said his son was getting ready to head back to the University of Kansas when the sound stopped him in his tracks in their driveway.

"Very out of the ordinary. To the point where our kids were like, 'Is that fireworks going off?'" Devereux said. "Had no idea if that was fireworks or what turned out to be gunshots. Eye-opening parent moment, if you will, just having to have that conversation with our kids and telling them how to react in that situation."

Police are asking residents in the area to check their property and notify the Overland Park Police Department immediately if they locate any evidence, such as video footage, shell casings or damaged property.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at 913-344-8750 or 913-642-6868. Information can also be submitted by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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