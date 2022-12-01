Watch Now
Preliminary hearing for Excelsior Springs rape, kidnapping suspect continued to January

Timothy Haslett Jr.
Timothy Haslett Jr. is accused of raping and kidnapping a woman at a home in Excelsior Springs.
Posted at 3:48 PM, Dec 01, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A preliminary hearing for an Excelsior Springs man accused of kidnapping and raping a woman has been continued to Jan. 10, 2022.

Timothy Haslett Jr., who was arrested and charged in the incident on Oct. 7, was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Haslett was arrested after the alleged victim escaped and ran to a neighbor's home for help.

Court documents previously revealed that Haslett allegedly handcuffed the victim's wrist and ankles and held her in a small room in his basement.

The victim was wearing a trash bag, a metal collar with a padlock and duct tape around her neck, according to court documents.

In a letter to a judge, Haslett denied the allegations against him.


