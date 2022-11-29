Watch Now
Excelsior Springs suspect Tim Haslett addresses allegations in letter to judge in separate custody battle

Tells judge allegations against him are "nothing more than that"
Posted at 8:05 PM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 21:32:59-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The man charged with kidnapping and raping a young woman in Excelsior Springs spoke to his charges in a court filing in an unrelated custody dispute.

"While I understand the allegations are serious, they are nothing more than that," Timothy Haslett Jr. said in a handwritten letter he sent to a Jackson County judge in a separate custody battle.

The KSHB 41 I-Team obtained the letter, which is the first time we are hearing from Haslett in his own words.

Because of the crimes he allegedly committed, Haslett's ex-wife is asking the court to grant a temporary restraining order against Haslett, granting her temporary full custody of their young child.

In response, Haslett penned an eight-page note to the judge, urging him to dismiss his ex-wife's motion, partly because he says he can pose no threat because he's in jail.

"I am currently being held on a $500,000 bond and have no intention of attempting to seek reduction or of posting said bond as I have no assets to do so," Haslett said in the letter.

Haslett went on to say that a preliminary hearing has not been held yet in his criminal case, so "it's safe to say [he's] not going anywhere for awhile."

He said local and national news reports present a "one-sided narrative" and argues those reports should not be used as proof that he's a danger to anyone.

Haslett wrote his ex-wife and child were never in danger and would never be a target of any crime he allegedly committed.

The I-Team is reaching out to Haslett's criminal attorney and his ex-wife's attorney for comment.

Haslett's preliminary hearing in the criminal case is set for 9 a.m. on Dec. 2.

