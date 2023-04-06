Ray County Jail escapee planned to take bus from Tulsa to Texas before capture

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The US Marshals Service found Ray County Jail escapee Justin Robinson wearing a new, freshly-ironed shirt and a neck brace to cover up an 816 neck tattoo when they arrested him Monday in Tulsa.

The bus ticket was for a trip to Texas, according to a Facebook video posted Wednesday by Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers.

Robinson, 30, will be brought back to Missouri and held in a more secure jail than the Ray County facility.

He was being held in the jail for an alleged Jan. 30 attack where he stabbed his pregnant girlfriend in the stomach.

Robinson and a second man, Liam Olinger, 20, of KCMO, were able to overpower a jail guard and video surveillance shows Olinger stabbing the guard several times in the neck.

Childers arrested Olinger in a Ray County field not long after the escape.

Anyone who helped Robinson during his time on the run could face federal charges, including obstructing and harboring a fugitive.

—